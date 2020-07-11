JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €37.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FRA. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.73 ($53.63).

FRA stock opened at €37.40 ($42.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.34. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a one year low of €59.33 ($66.66) and a one year high of €97.26 ($109.28).

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

