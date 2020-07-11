JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €37.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FRA. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.73 ($53.63).

FRA stock opened at €37.40 ($42.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.34. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a one year low of €59.33 ($66.66) and a one year high of €97.26 ($109.28).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

