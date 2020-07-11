Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.79.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $128.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

