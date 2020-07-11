Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Manning & Napier Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,113 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.6% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $246,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.5% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 170,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $142.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.93. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $375.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

