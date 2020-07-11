Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020 // Comments off

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($73.84) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DZ Bank upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($79.99) to GBX 7,300 ($89.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($113.22) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,308.89 ($102.25).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,505 ($104.66) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,515.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,825.20. The stock has a market cap of $111.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($72.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.