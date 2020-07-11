Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($73.84) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DZ Bank upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($79.99) to GBX 7,300 ($89.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($113.22) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,308.89 ($102.25).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,505 ($104.66) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,515.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,825.20. The stock has a market cap of $111.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($72.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

