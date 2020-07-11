Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LXS. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.59 ($60.21).

Shares of LXS opened at €48.02 ($53.96) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.73. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €25.68 ($28.85) and a 52 week high of €64.58 ($72.56).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

