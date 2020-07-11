Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the payment services company will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.96.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.38. The company has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in American Express by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.