Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COVESTRO AG/S’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on COVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of COVESTRO AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised COVESTRO AG/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of COVTY opened at $20.10 on Thursday. COVESTRO AG/S has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

