JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given New GBX 790 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 760 ($9.35) to GBX 790 ($9.72) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 670 ($8.25) to GBX 680 ($8.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 570 ($7.01) to GBX 625 ($7.69) in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.15) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 680 ($8.37) to GBX 590 ($7.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 874.58 ($10.76).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 648 ($7.97) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 274.70 ($3.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 890 ($10.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 634.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 666.12.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

