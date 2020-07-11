Janison Education Group (ASX:JAN) Stock Price Up 12%

Janison Education Group Ltd (ASX:JAN)’s share price rose 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.29 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.28 ($0.19), approximately 788,710 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.17).

The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.28.

In other news, insider Thomas Richardson 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th.

About Janison Education Group (ASX:JAN)

Janison Education Group Limited provides assessment and learning platform solutions in Australia and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Assessment and Learning. The Assessment segment implements and operates a platform for the provision of digital exam authoring, testing, and marketing to national education departments, tertiary institutions and independent educational institutions.

