Janison Education Group (ASX:JAN) Stock Price Up 12%

Janison Education Group Ltd (ASX:JAN)’s share price rose 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.29 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.28 ($0.19), approximately 788,710 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.17).

The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.28.

In other news, insider Thomas Richardson 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th.

Janison Education Group Limited provides assessment and learning platform solutions in Australia and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Assessment and Learning. The Assessment segment implements and operates a platform for the provision of digital exam authoring, testing, and marketing to national education departments, tertiary institutions and independent educational institutions.

