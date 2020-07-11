J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $114.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $105,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,912.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock worth $3,166,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. J B Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $127.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.27 and a 200 day moving average of $107.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.