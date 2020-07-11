iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $207.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $226.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

