Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Iqvia by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,647,000 after acquiring an additional 149,014 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in Iqvia in the first quarter worth approximately $742,551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Iqvia by 24.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,219,000 after acquiring an additional 969,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Iqvia by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,140,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,680,000 after acquiring an additional 439,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $142.68 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.81 and a 200-day moving average of $140.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.71, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.56.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

