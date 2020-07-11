Investors Buy High Volume of Bed Bath & Beyond Call Options (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 65,104 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,552 call options.

BBBY opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.47. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $16,288,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.97.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

