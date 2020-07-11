Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stake Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,184 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

RPV stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

