Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Shares Up 2.5%

Integra Resources Corp (CVE:ITR)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.03, 278,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 174,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp will post -0.056 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

