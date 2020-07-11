Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insulet were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Insulet by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,362,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,630,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,583,000 after acquiring an additional 396,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,031,000.

In other news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total value of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $207.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,598.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.44. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $228.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.37.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

