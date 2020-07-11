Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $610,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $213.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.20 and its 200-day moving average is $173.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,625.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

