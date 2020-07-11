Insider Selling: iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Sells 17,208 Shares of Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 17,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,480,748.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,996.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glen Daniel Weinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 548 shares of iRobot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $41,100.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 3,958 shares of iRobot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $257,270.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of iRobot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,180.00.

IRBT opened at $83.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $806,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in iRobot by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iRobot by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,934,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iRobot by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

