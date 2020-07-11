Insider Selling: iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Sells 17,208 Shares of Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 17,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,480,748.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,996.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Glen Daniel Weinstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 26th, Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 548 shares of iRobot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $41,100.00.
- On Monday, May 11th, Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 3,958 shares of iRobot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $257,270.00.
- On Tuesday, April 28th, Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of iRobot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,180.00.
IRBT opened at $83.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $806,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in iRobot by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iRobot by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,934,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iRobot by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter.
A number of research analysts have commented on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.
