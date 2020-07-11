Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells $2,092,263.15 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,092,263.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Lydon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

On Thursday, July 2nd, Nicholas Lydon sold 4,125 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $330,660.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $1,045,134.93.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $78.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.64. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $103.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 35,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 480.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.