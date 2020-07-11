Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €22.00 by Deutsche Bank

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €22.00 ($24.72) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($26.40) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.47 ($23.00).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

