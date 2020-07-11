Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,460 ($17.97) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,200 ($14.77). UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,900 ($35.69) to GBX 2,500 ($30.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.84) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,100 ($25.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,858.45 ($22.87).

Shares of LON IMB opened at GBX 1,400 ($17.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,258.20 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,256 ($27.76). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,509.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,651.50.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 102.60 ($1.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00). On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Brands will post 29079.002554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

