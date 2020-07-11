Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,319,000 after buying an additional 190,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,506,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,299,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,941,000 after buying an additional 53,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $173.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.38.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

