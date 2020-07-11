IBM Retirement Fund Takes $260,000 Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,159 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,001 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Expedia Group by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 512.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 239,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE opened at $81.56 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.65.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.