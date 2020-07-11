IBM Retirement Fund Has $244,000 Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $176.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $196.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

