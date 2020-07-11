IBM Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 906 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 397.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $278.49 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $280.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.12.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

