IBM Retirement Fund Buys New Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,182,890,000 after acquiring an additional 133,750 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,921,000 after acquiring an additional 254,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,449,000 after purchasing an additional 77,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,330,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,320,000 after purchasing an additional 262,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,500,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,259 shares of company stock worth $45,388,253. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $231.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.92. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $139.36 and a 52-week high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

