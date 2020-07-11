IBM Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 1,230 Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,229 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 23.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,998,000. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $178.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3,560.40 and a beta of 1.42. Alteryx Inc has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.10.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $680,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $1,933,879.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,473 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,155 over the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYX. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

