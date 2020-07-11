Hydro (HYDRO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $368,504.00

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Hydro token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, DEx.top, IDEX and CoinEx. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $368,504.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045574 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.31 or 0.04942610 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017969 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00053630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00032852 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, BitForex, Bittrex, Mercatox, IDEX, IDAX, Upbit, Fatbtc, BitMart and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

