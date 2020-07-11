Hxro (HXRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.62 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. Hxro has a market cap of $15.62 million and approximately $166,040.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hxro

Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,817,231 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia

Hxro Token Trading

Hxro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

