HUSD (HUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $117.37 million and approximately $15.68 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010863 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045576 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.26 or 0.04943854 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002749 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017965 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00053652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00032857 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002267 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 117,326,848 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

