Humanscape (HUM) Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Bilaxy and CPDAX. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $163.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.39 or 0.01969787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00186718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00065421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 541.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028293 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,929,925 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bilaxy and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.