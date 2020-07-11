HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,286,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 113,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,147,000 after acquiring an additional 113,634 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,001,000 after acquiring an additional 343,577 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,421,000 after purchasing an additional 550,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,117,000 after purchasing an additional 233,156 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total value of $251,867.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,107.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $1,189,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,447,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,086 shares of company stock worth $4,308,985. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $233.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. HubSpot Inc has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $243.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.26.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

