Hive (HIVE) Trading Up 10.6% This Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Hive has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $70.01 million and $7.87 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002522 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000166 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000154 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 384,785,191 coins and its circulating supply is 301,414,985 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official website is hive.io . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

