Hexavest Inc. Takes $12.24 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,795 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,000. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.11% of SVB Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $176,116.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,705. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $212.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.97. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

