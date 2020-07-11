Hexavest Inc. Sells 70,661 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,661 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.13.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

