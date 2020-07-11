Hexavest Inc. Invests $5.25 Million in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,510,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,608,000 after buying an additional 91,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 35.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,339,000 after buying an additional 638,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,352,000 after buying an additional 153,041 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 30,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.07, for a total value of $7,232,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,143 shares of company stock valued at $18,620,145 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $256.69 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $260.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

