Hexavest Inc. Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,402 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.91. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.