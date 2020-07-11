Hexavest Inc. Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 36.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,971 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,882,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,354,610,000 after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after buying an additional 3,585,367 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,113,000 after buying an additional 750,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Linde by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 195,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN opened at $225.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.48 and its 200-day moving average is $197.80. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.41.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.