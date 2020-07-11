Hexavest Inc. Has $11.95 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1,658.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,346 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Molina Healthcare worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,105,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $176.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

