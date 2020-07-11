Hexavest Inc. Decreases Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,300,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,188,000 after acquiring an additional 209,348 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $359.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.09.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $255.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.66. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.