Hexavest Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 95,541.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98,408 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $12,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.68.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $137.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $138.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.