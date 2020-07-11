HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on HESAY. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HERMES INTL SCA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

HESAY opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. HERMES INTL SCA/ADR has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $88.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.65.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; accessories, including jewelry in enamel, horn, lacquered wood, and leather, as well as belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes; silk and textiles for men and women; art of living products comprising furniture and lighting, furnishing fabrics and wallpapers, ornaments and tableware, and personalized creations; perfumes; and watches.

