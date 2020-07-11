Henkel AG & Co KGaA’s (HEN3) Sell Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €82.06 ($92.20).

HEN3 stock opened at €83.48 ($93.80) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.58. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

