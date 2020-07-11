Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €80.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €80.00 ($89.89) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEN3. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €82.06 ($92.20).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €83.48 ($93.80) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($145.67). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €81.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €83.58.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.