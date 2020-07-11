Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg Sells 6,158 Shares

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,200,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,848,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $202.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $209.99.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after buying an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

