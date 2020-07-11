Head to Head Survey: NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) vs. Net Medical Xpress Solutions (NASDAQ:NMXS)

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) and Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NortonLifeLock $2.49 billion 4.75 $3.89 billion $0.75 26.77 Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NortonLifeLock and Net Medical Xpress Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NortonLifeLock 0 5 6 0 2.55 Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus price target of $22.90, indicating a potential upside of 14.04%. Given NortonLifeLock’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NortonLifeLock 125.92% 11.63% 4.03% Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and other consumer security solutions, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy VPN. The company serves enterprises, including business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large businesses; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. develops and markets Internet technology-based software solutions. It offers software products and services, such as telemedicine building block, an online service for doctors, offices, hospitals, and clinics for telemedicine services; digital paper, a paper form and turns into an online fill-out list; and single pane of glass software that allows a provider to be connected into a video conference with a patient. The company also provides electronic prescription system for physicians in private practice; electronic prior authorization system, which connects to health plans and pharmacies to verify prior authorization requirements related to medical tests, procedures, devices, and drugs that require pre-approval by insurers; and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) that provides the ability to connect with 43 various hospital EMR systems. In addition, it offers hardware products, such as Web real time communications, an advanced televideo conferencing system, as well as medical cart and various net medical USB digital diagnosing tools. Further, the company provides video clinical services, such as neurology and stroke assessment, behavioral assessment, and critical care; diagnostic services, including radiology and cardiology; and video primary care services. Additionally, it provides management and administrative services, such as credentialing, call center, recruiting and staffing, and professional liability insurance services; software hosting and maintenance, and custom programming; scanning services; and consulting, training, and installation services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

