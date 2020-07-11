Head to Head Survey: Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) versus Caretrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE)

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Caretrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Exantas Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Caretrust REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Exantas Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Caretrust REIT and Exantas Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caretrust REIT 0 3 4 0 2.57 Exantas Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus price target of $21.43, suggesting a potential upside of 31.30%. Exantas Capital has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.78%. Given Exantas Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exantas Capital is more favorable than Caretrust REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caretrust REIT and Exantas Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caretrust REIT $163.40 million 9.56 $46.36 million $1.36 12.00 Exantas Capital $61.15 million 1.18 $35.97 million $1.00 2.25

Caretrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Exantas Capital. Exantas Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caretrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Caretrust REIT and Exantas Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caretrust REIT 29.53% 5.32% 3.25% Exantas Capital -274.26% 7.95% 1.68%

Volatility & Risk

Caretrust REIT has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exantas Capital has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Caretrust REIT beats Exantas Capital on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

