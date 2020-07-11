Head-To-Head Review: SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) vs. DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

DexCom has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-Bone has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DexCom and SI-Bone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 9.24% 26.44% 9.50% SI-Bone -60.51% -51.33% -31.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DexCom and SI-Bone’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $1.48 billion 27.51 $101.10 million $1.84 238.93 SI-Bone $67.30 million 6.63 -$38.40 million ($1.55) -10.12

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than SI-Bone. SI-Bone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of SI-Bone shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of DexCom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of SI-Bone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DexCom and SI-Bone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 5 16 0 2.76 SI-Bone 0 0 5 0 3.00

DexCom presently has a consensus price target of $352.15, suggesting a potential downside of 19.90%. SI-Bone has a consensus price target of $23.20, suggesting a potential upside of 47.86%. Given SI-Bone’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SI-Bone is more favorable than DexCom.

Summary

DexCom beats SI-Bone on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

