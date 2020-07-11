Head to Head Contrast: Lennox International (NYSE:LII) and Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) and Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lennox International and Carrier Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennox International $3.81 billion 2.44 $408.70 million $11.19 21.66 Carrier Global $18.61 billion 1.16 $2.12 billion N/A N/A

Carrier Global has higher revenue and earnings than Lennox International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of Lennox International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Carrier Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Lennox International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lennox International and Carrier Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennox International 2 7 3 0 2.08 Carrier Global 0 7 5 0 2.42

Lennox International currently has a consensus price target of $208.42, suggesting a potential downside of 14.03%. Carrier Global has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.63%. Given Lennox International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lennox International is more favorable than Carrier Global.

Dividends

Lennox International pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Carrier Global pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lennox International pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lennox International has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Lennox International and Carrier Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennox International 9.42% -160.44% 18.09% Carrier Global N/A N/A N/A

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories. The Commercial Heating and Cooling segment sells unitary heating and cooling equipment used in light commercial applications. The Refrigeration segment includes retails equipment for commercial refrigeration market including condensing unit, unit coolers, fluid, coolers, air cooled condensers, supermarket display cases, and systems. The company was founded by Dave Lennox in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

