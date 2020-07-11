Head to Head Contrast: Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) & Putnam Premier Income Trust (NASDAQ:PPT)

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) and Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Putnam Premier Income Trust has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Apollo Investment and Putnam Premier Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment 2 5 0 0 1.71 Putnam Premier Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Investment currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.87%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than Putnam Premier Income Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Putnam Premier Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.9%. Putnam Premier Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Apollo Investment pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Putnam Premier Income Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Investment and Putnam Premier Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment -41.91% 12.15% 5.04% Putnam Premier Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Investment and Putnam Premier Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment $276.92 million 2.13 -$116.06 million $2.16 4.18 Putnam Premier Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Putnam Premier Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Investment.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats Putnam Premier Income Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital Government Bond Index. Putnam Premier Income Trust was formed on February 29, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

